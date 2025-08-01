IMD forecast heavy rain in Arunachal in August 2, 3

Itanagar, Aug 1 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Arunachal Pradesh on August 3, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in multiple districts.

An 'orange' alert has also been issued for August 2, when very heavy rains are also expected in several areas of the state.

According to the IMD forecast, Papum Pare, Lohit, and Anjaw districts are likely to receive more than 20 cm of rainfall on August 3. East Kameng and Lower Dibang Valley are expected to experience very heavy rainfall in the range of 12 to 20 cm, while Kurung Kumey, Kamle, West Siang, and Namsai may receive heavy rainfall between 7 to 11 cm.

On August 2, very heavy rainfall is forecast for Papum Pare, West Siang, and Namsai, while heavy showers are likely in East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Lepa Rada, and Anjaw. All these weather events are expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, increasing the risk of localised hazards.

Authorities have advised residents, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. The forecast suggests potential traffic disruptions, power outages, and communication breakdowns due to uprooted trees and waterlogging. There is also a significant risk of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods.

The IMD has warned that agricultural and horticultural activities could be impacted, with potential damage to standing crops and seed displacement in fields.

Disaster management authorities have been placed on high alert, and the IMD has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and postpone agricultural activities such as sowing. PTI UPL UPL RG