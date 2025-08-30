IMD forecast heavy rain in North Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) The IMD on Saturday forecast heavy rain in sub-Himalayan districts of the state till Monday morning owing to favourable wind pattern and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

It said the south Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places for the coming one week till September 5.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that owing to favourable wind pattern and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts till Sunday morning, while the other sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy downpour thereafter till Sunday morning.

The IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky over Kolkata with one or two spells of light to moderate rain.

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded in the state are in Buxaduar (16 cm), Nagrakata (15 cm), Chengmari/Diana (14 cm), Banarhat (12 cm) and Maynaguri College (11 cm), all of which are in north Bengal, it said. PTI AMR RG