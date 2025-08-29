IMD forecast heavy rain in north Bengal owing to active southwest monsoon

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) The IMD on Friday forecast heavy to very rainfall in some places of sub-Himalayan West Bengal owing to favourable wind pattern and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, leading to possible inundation of low-lying areas.

Stating that the southwest monsoon has been active over north Bengal, the IMD said that while heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, heavy downpour (7 to 11 cm) is likely to occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar districts till Saturday morning.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely thereafter till Sunday morning in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind are likely to occur in other places of north Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office said that thunderstorms with lightning are likely at one or two places in south Bengal, including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts over the next two to three days.

Stating that the southwest monsoon has been active over north Bengal, the IMD said that very light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Alipurduar districts of north Bengal.

Jalpaiguri recorded the highest rainfall in West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday at 107 mm, followed by 43 mm in Alipurduar, the Met data said. PTI AMR RG