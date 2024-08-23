IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Odisha for four days

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha for the next four days, following the formation of a low-pressure area and a cyclonic circulation.

Speaking to reporters here, IMD Bhubaneswar centre director Manorama Mohanty said the low-pressure area lies over northern parts of West Bengal and its neighbourhood and it will move towards Jharkhand.

A cyclonic circulation has also formed over the Bay of Bengal, she said.

Under the impact of the two, several parts of Odisha are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, Mohanty said.

The local weather office issued an orange warning (be prepared) for Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, and Keonjhar districts for Saturday.

It has issued yellow warning (be updated) for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Bargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur districts for Saturday.

The IMD centre has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea off the Odisha coast and the Bay of Bengal till August 25.

In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked all district collectors to keep their administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

From June 1 till date, the state has received an average rainfall of 734.6 mm against the normal 831.8 mm.

During the period, Malkangiri district received excess rainfall. While 18 districts received normal rainfall, while the remaining 11 were in the deficient category. PTI BBM NN