IMD forecast rain in all 30 districts of Odisha on Monday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 21 (PTI) With two back-to-back low-pressure areas brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has forecast rainfall activities in all the 30 districts of Odisha on Monday, an official said.

Under the influence of an upper air circulation in the Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the next 24 hours and another fresh such (low pressure area) system to be created around September 25, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

"The system will move west-northwestwards and it is very likely to become a depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Odisha- North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 26," senior weather scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi said.

The system is very likely to cross South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27, he said.

The IMD has issued an Orange warning (be prepared to take action) of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm, lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj on Monday.

The weather office also issued a Yellow Warning (be aware) of heavy rain and thunderstorm, lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

It further said thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir and Nawarangpur. PTI AAM AAM RG