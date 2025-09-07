IMD forecast rainfall, thunderstorms across Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 7 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department has forecast a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorms across Arunachal Pradesh beginning Monday and continuing through the week, with varying intensity across regions.

According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here, Monday is expected to bring fairly widespread rain across the state, with districts such as East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang, Lohit and Namsai likely to experience significant showers accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated locations.

A 'watch' advisory has been issued for parts of Tawang, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lepa Rada and Papum Pare, where thunder accompanied by heavy rain is possible.

On Tuesday, rainfall activity is likely to decrease slightly, with most districts receiving only isolated to scattered showers or thunderstorms, particularly in the central belt, including Upper Subansiri, West Siang and parts of Lower Subansiri.

From Wednesday onwards, the wet spell is forecast to strengthen again, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall expected, especially in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Papum Pare and Changlang.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts, cautioning people of possible thunderstorms with heavy rain.

The eastern and northern districts, such as Anjaw, Dibang Valley and Shi-Yomi, are likely to remain comparatively drier.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall activity is expected to intensify further, particularly in East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Kameng, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, Kamle and parts of the Siang belt.

The eastern districts of Changlang, Tirap and Longding have also been placed under a yellow alert, with the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Residents in these areas have been advised to take precautions against localised flooding and waterlogging.

By Friday, showers are likely to persist across most of the state, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall predicted.

Widespread rain is expected in the western and central districts, with alerts continuing for Kamle, East Kameng, West Kameng, Papum Pare and adjoining regions where thunderstorms with heavy rain may occur.

Sunday marked the beginning of this wet spell, with widespread rainfall reported from several districts.

Papum Pare, East Kameng, West Kameng, Kamle, Lower Subansiri and Changlang received heavy to very heavy showers, while the IMD also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in multiple pockets in these districts. PTI UPL UPL RG