IMD forecast widespread rains in Arunachal from Saturday

Itanagar, Oct 31 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning activity across Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday onwards.

The intensity is expected to be particularly high on Saturday, with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Tawang, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri and Anjaw, placing these districts under a preparedness alert.

Lower Dibang Valley may also experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated pockets, while fairly widespread to widespread showers are very likely across districts, including East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, West Siang, Siang, Lepa Rada, Lower Siang, East Siang, Lohit, Namsai and Dibang Valley.

The IMD attributes this surge in activity to favourable atmospheric conditions, cautioning that temporary disruption of traffic, waterlogging in low-lying areas and minor landslides on vulnerable slopes cannot be ruled out, especially in the hilly western and eastern belts.

Rainfall is expected to continue into Sunday with thunderstorms and lightning affecting several districts, although the intensity is likely to ease marginally after the initial heavy phase.

A watch alert has been issued for a number of regions, with the IMD advising residents and travellers to stay updated on evolving weather developments.

From Monday onward, a marked improvement in weather conditions is likely as significant warnings are withdrawn. Only isolated light rainfall is expected in pockets, as the wet spell begins to recede.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather over most parts of the state is likely to turn predominantly dry, offering a window of clearer skies and calmer conditions across the week.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall are impacting various districts on Friday.

The most weather-sensitive zones remain Tawang, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri and Anjaw, where the IMD has highlighted the possibility of intense spells with strong winds.

Authorities have warned of likely disruptions to power and communication lines due to squally winds and falling branches, while farmers have been cautioned about potential crop damage and soil displacement in exposed fields.

The meteorological centre here has advised the public to avoid vulnerable areas prone to waterlogging or landslides during peak rainfall hours and to follow safety directives issued by local administrations.