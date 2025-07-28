IMD forecasts cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi; AQI at 65

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above the season's average on Monday morning.

According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites can expect a cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day, according to the IMD.

At 8:30 am, humidity levels were recorded at 76 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi residents started their day with "satisfactory" air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 65 on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".