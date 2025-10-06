IMD forecasts dip in rainfall in north Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) In a relief for the natural disaster-struck denizens of north Bengal, the IMD on Monday forecast reduction in rainfall in the region.

Torrential rain over the last few days in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar have led to overflowing of rivers and flooding of low-lying areas as well as devastating landslides in the hills leading to the death of at least 28 people.

Forecasting that rainfall will reduce in the north Bengal districts, the India Meteorological Department IMD) said that scattered light to moderate rain may occur over the region till October 12.

It said that thunderstorm and gusty wind with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts of north Bengal till Tuesday morning.

There is no forecast of heavy rain in any of the north Bengal districts.

There has been almost no rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, the weather office data said.

Cooch Behar (75 mm) and Alipurduar (78 mm) have, however, received significant amounts of rainfall during this period, it said.

The IMD said that light to moderate rain is likely at some places over all districts of south Bengal till Wednesday morning. PTI AMR ACD