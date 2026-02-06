IMD forecasts drop in minimum temperatures across Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Minimum temperatures across West Bengal are likely to drop by two notches over the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail in the morning hours in all the north Bengal districts for the next five days, it said in a bulletin.

The Himalayan tourist town of Darjeeling was the coldest in the state on Friday, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Jalpaiguri registered 10.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the plains, the IMD said.

Other places that recorded significantly low minimum temperatures were Kalyani (11 degrees Celsius), Cooch Behar (11.3 degrees Celsius), Raiganj (11.5 degrees Celsius) and Sriniketan (12.1 degrees Celsius), it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, forecasting mist in the morning hours. PTI AMR RBT