IMD forecasts dry spell in West Bengal, temperature to fall slightly

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) The IMD on Wednesday said mainly dry weather is likely to prevail across West Bengal over the next week, adding that both day and night temperatures are expected to drop by a few notches in most parts of the state.

Weather experts said with little chance of moisture-laden winds coming in from the Bay of Bengal, dry northerly winds will lead to a fall in the day and night temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Darjeeling recorded West Bengal's lowest night temperature at 10.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning. The other sub-Himalayan town of Kalimpong recorded 16.5 degree Celsius.

Purulia in the western part of Bengal recorded the lowest temperature in the state's plains at 17 degree Celsius, it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degree Celsius, which is near normal, the IMD said.

Other places which recorded significantly low minimum temperatures are Bankura (18.1 degree C) and Sriniketan (18.2 degree C), it said. PTI AMR MNB