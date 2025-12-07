IMD forecasts dry weather over West Bengal, no major change in minimum temperatures

Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast dry weather across all districts of West Bengal for the next one week, with shallow to moderate fog likely in the northern districts.

"There will not be any large change in minimum temperatures during the next seven days across the state," the IMD said in its forecast.

It said that shallow to moderate fog reducing visibility to less than one kilometre is likely to prevail in the morning hours at one or two places.

The mercury dipped below the 10 degree mark for the first time this winter in the state's plains with Sriniketan in Birbhum districts recording a minimum temperature of 9.8 degree Celsius on Sunday, the IMD said.

Darjeeling was the coldest in the hills at 6.2 degree Celsius, while the other Himalayan tourist town of Kalimpong was warmer at 10.5 degree Celsius, it said.

The other places which recorded significantly low night temperatures are Alipurduar (11 degree C), Kalyani (11.4 degree C), Purulia (11.4 degree C) and Panagarh (11.9 degree C), the IMD said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius, the IMD said, forecasting mist in the morning on Monday. PTI AMR MNB