IMD forecasts fresh LoPAR in Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar, Jul 22 (PTI) The IMD on Saturday forecast formation of a fresh Low-Pressure Area (LoPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh around July 24 even as most districts of Odisha received light to moderate rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said in a bulletin that due to cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places in Odisha.

Advertisment

Keeping in view the prevailing meteorological features, the IMD said a wet spell of monsoon rainfall activity over Odisha is likely to continue and it will help ongoing sowing activity of paddy crops.

At the same time, the IMD predicted temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion in urban areas, landslides in vulnerable hilly areas likely due to heavy rain in some areas.

For July 23 (Sunday), the IMD issued yellow warning (be updated) and forecast heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur.

Advertisment

Reports of moderate rainfall and lightning were received from these districts as well as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nayagarh and Kandhamal on Saturday.

The IMD advised people to keep a watch on the weather and move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, at least three people were injured and seven houses were damaged in rain-related incidents in Malkangiri district, officials said. PTI AAM KK AAM RG