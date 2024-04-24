IMD forecasts further rise in mercury, heatwave conditions to get more severe in south Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailing in southern West Bengal will continue till at least Sunday with a further rise in maximum temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, offering no respite for the denizens from the searing heat.

The severe weather conditions in the southern and western districts of West Bengal, caused by dry westerly winds and strong solar insolation, have caused the state government to reschedule summer holidays in schools run or aided by it, while many private educational institutions have either switched to online classes or changed their timings.

The MeT department forecast a gradual rise in the maximum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius over the next three days and no large change thereafter in the subsequent two days over south Bengal.

It said that severe heatwave conditions will prevail in the districts of south Bengal.

The MeT department advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure and outdoor work between 11 am and 4 pm.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district recorded Wednesday's highest temperature in West Bengal at 42.7 degrees Celsius, while Medinipur closely followed at 42.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The mercury went up to 40.5 degrees Celsius in Kolkata, while neighbouring Salt Lake clocked 40.8 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

Other places that recorded over 40 degrees Celsius temperatures were Bankura (42.2), Bardhaman (42), Barrackpore (41.7), Canning (41.4), Diamond Harbour (41.2) and Asansol (41.1), the Met data said. PTI AMR ACD