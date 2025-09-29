IMD forecasts generally cloudy skies with light rain on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi has experienced unusually-high temperatures this September, with the maximum temperature touching 37.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest September day in two years. On September 5, 2023, the city had witnessed a maximum temperature 38.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above the seasonal average, while the maximum was 3.4 degrees above normal.

Relative humidity fluctuated between 57 and 76 per cent, the IMD said.

For Tuesday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle. The temperatures are likely to be in the range of 25 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality remained in the "moderate" category, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 120 at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS NSM RC