IMD forecasts heatwave in south Bengal, heavy rain in north

Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) The IMD on Monday forecast heatwave conditions in several districts in the southern part of West Bengal, while heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan region of the state for the next few days.

There will not be any major change in day temperature over the districts of West Bengal during the next four to five days, and thereafter it will gradually fall by two to three degrees during the subsequent two to three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heatwave conditions are likely in one or two places in Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Birbhum districts in south Bengal till May 15.

Owing to moisture availability and trough from central Bihar to south Jharkhand, heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in the northern part of West Bengal till May 15, the IMD said.

The north Bengal district of Malda, however, is likely to experience heatwave conditions at one or two places during the period, it said. PTI AMR NN