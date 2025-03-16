IMD forecasts heatwave in western districts of Bengal, rain from Mar 20 in Gangetic region

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) The IMD on Sunday forecast heatwave conditions in the western districts of West Bengal till Tuesday and a gradual fall of maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius during the next five days in the Gangetic region of the state.

The rest of the districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience hot day conditions till Tuesday, it said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in all districts of Gangetic West Bengal from March 20.

The western districts of Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman are expected to experience heatwave conditions till Tuesday, the IMD forecast said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above normal, while the maximum stood at 33.7 degrees Celsius, which is around the average day temperature during this period, the Met office data said. PTI AMR BDC