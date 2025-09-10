IMD forecasts heavy rain across Odisha on Thursday, Friday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha over the next two days due to a cyclonic circulation over the southern part of the state and adjoining northern coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In a mid-day bulletin, the weather office stated that light to moderate showers occurred at some places in the state, with the highest rainfall of 6 cm recorded at Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur district.

"The state will experience further rainfall under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh that persists and now extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre's Director Manorama Mohanty said.

Mohanty said rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, will be witnessed in most of the districts on Thursday.

"We have issued an 'orange warning' (be prepared to take action) of heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, for Malkangiri district," the official said.

On Friday, heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, may occur at many places.

Heavy rain will not occur thereafter, but some places may witness light to moderate showers till September 14, the weather office stated. PTI AAM AAM ACD