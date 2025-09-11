IMD forecasts heavy rain in Arunachal till Sep 15

Itanagar, Sep 11 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh till September 15, and issued warnings for vulnerable districts.

The weather office predicted widespread rainfall in several districts during the day, with heavy showers most likely over Tawang, West Kameng, Papum Pare, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, West Siang, Dibang Valley, and Anjaw.

Thunderstorms and lightning strikes were also expected at isolated locations, prompting a 'yellow' warning (be aware) for multiple districts.

According to a forecast issued by the meteorological centre here, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Pakke-Kessang, West Kameng, East Siang, and Dibang Valley districts are expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Friday.

The IMD issued a 'yellow alert' for several districts, warning about possible waterlogging and disruption of local transportation.

The intensity of rain is forecast to increase further on Saturday.

Namsai, Changlang, Tirap, Lohit, and parts of Lower Dibang Valley may experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, it said.

The weatherman issued an 'orange alert' (be prepared) for parts of central and eastern Arunachal Pradesh, advising residents to stay prepared for potential flooding in low-lying areas, and rising river levels.

By Sunday, rainfall is expected to be more widespread, covering western Arunachal, including Tawang, West Kameng, and East Kameng, along with Upper Subansiri, West Siang, and Upper Siang.

The IMD forecast very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets and moderate to heavy rain across most other districts.

An 'orange' warning was issued for several regions, urging precautionary measures.

The wet spell is likely to continue till September 15, with the IMD highlighting the risk of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in districts such as Tirap, Longding, Namsai, Changlang, and Lower Dibang Valley.

Warnings indicate possible landslides, overflowing streams, and disruption to road connectivity in hilly terrain. Most of central and eastern Arunachal remain under alert, with local administrations expected to remain on standby for quick response.