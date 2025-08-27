IMD forecasts heavy rain in north Bengal till August 29

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in northern West Bengal over the next two days owing to an active monsoon trough.

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal will, however, not have any direct impact on the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said that the sub-Himalayan (north Bengal) districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rain till August 29.

Light to moderate showers are likely to occur in many places of Gangetic West Bengal till August 30, with possible thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, the IMD said.

Kolkata is likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers, it said.

The Met office advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea in the north and west-central Bay of Bengal, and along and off the Odisha coast till Thursday.

Barobisha recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am at 100 mm, while other places that recorded a significant amount of rainfall are Raidak Tea Estate (70 mm), Beech Tea Garden (60 mm) and Falakata (50 mm), it said. PTI AMR ACD