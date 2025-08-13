IMD forecasts heavy rain in Odisha's Koraput, Malkangiri districts

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) The IMD said a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rain with thunderstorms in Odisha's Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather office has issued an Orange warning (be prepared to take action) for heavy rain, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty surface winds reaching 30–40 kmph in Koraput and Malkangiri districts till 8.30 am on Thursday.

It also issued a Yellow warning (be aware) of heavy rain and thunderstorms at various places in 28 other districts over the next 48 hours. PTI AAM AAM MNB