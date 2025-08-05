IMD forecasts heavy rain in some West Bengal districts till Aug 10

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) The IMD on Monday forecast heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal till August 10, owing to an upper air circulation over north Bangladesh and an active monsoon trough.

Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar till August 10, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

The south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Bankura and Purulia are also expected to receive heavy rain till the morning of August 8, it said.

Light to moderate rain will occur in all the other districts of West Bengal, the IMD said in its forecast till August 10.

Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest rainfall in West Bengal in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 48 mm. Kolkata recorded 42-mm rainfall during the period, it said.

The weatherman has forecast thunderstorms with lightning in Kolkata till August 8. PTI AMR RBT