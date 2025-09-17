IMD forecasts heavy rain in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Sep 19

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till September 19 due to upper air circulation and strong moisture incursion.

The weather office said light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightnings is likely at many places over south Bengal districts.

The IMD said an upper air circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar, along with strong moisture incursion, will trigger heavy showers over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar till September 19.

Over the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Cooch Behar recorded the highest rainfall at 62 mm, followed by Jalpaiguri (56 mm) and Alipurduar (55 mm), the IMD said. PTI AMR MNB