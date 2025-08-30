IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms across Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Aug 30 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over several districts of Arunachal Pradesh for the next few days, cautioning residents to remain prepared for possible disruptions.

According to the district-wise forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw, East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Dibang Valley and parts of Lower Subansiri in the next 24 hours.

Papum Pare has been placed under red alert (take action) due to the likelihood of intense rain with thunderstorms, while East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Lohit and other adjoining districts remain under orange alert (be prepared).

Moderate to widespread rainfall activity is expected in Tawang, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, East Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley, and Changlang districts, according to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here.

Districts including Tirap and Longding are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The five-day outlook indicates that rain activity is expected to subside gradually from September 1, with most districts shifting to scattered or isolated showers.

By September 2 and 3, no major warnings have been issued, and conditions are likely to improve across the state.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly in vulnerable districts, to remain alert to the risks of waterlogging, landslides, and disruption of transport and communication due to heavy downpour and lightning.