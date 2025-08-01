IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms for parts of Andhra from Aug 1 to 7

Amaravati, Aug 1 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh for seven days from August 1 to 7.

The weather department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 km per hour over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema from August 1 to 5.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema,” said a release from the Meteorological Centre, Amaravati.

Heavy rainfall is likely over SCAP and Rayalaseema on August 5, 6, and 7, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to persist across all regions throughout the week.

Strong surface winds of up to 50 km per hour may prevail over the state’s coastal and interior regions, with localized weather disturbances forecast across several isolated locations.

The Met department also observed lower tropospheric westerly and northwesterly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, creating favourable conditions for rainfall and convective activity.

No significant low-pressure system was mentioned, but changing wind patterns and atmospheric instability are expected to support widespread weather activity through the extended forecast period, the release added. PTI MS STH ROH