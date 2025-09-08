IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Andhra till Sep 12

Amaravati, Sep 8 (PTI) The IMD has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 8 to 12.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Monday and Tuesday, the department said.

“Strong winds with speed of 30 to 40 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema,” the IMD said in a statement. These conditions are expected to persist until September 12.

Heavy rain is also predicted in parts of NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP on September 10, with similar weather expected in the same areas, including Rayalaseema, on September 11 and 12.

An upper air circulation is prevailing over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay off the South Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards, the department added. PTI STH SSK