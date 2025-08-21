IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh over next 48 hours

Itanagar, Aug 21 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next two days.

According to a bulletin by the IMD, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at isolated places in West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, and Changlang districts of the northeastern state in the next 24 hours.

On August 22 to 23, Papumpare district is expected to witness very heavy rainfall (11–20 cm) along with thunderstorms and lightning, the weather office said.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Kurung Kumey, West Siang, and Anjaw districts, the report said.

The IMD has cautioned of possible traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, landslides, flash floods, and uprooting of trees, besides potential damage to crops, power, and communication lines.

Residents have been advised to avoid vulnerable structures, stay away from landslide-prone zones, and follow traffic advisories.

Farmers have been urged to ensure proper drainage in fields, postpone sowing, and use mulching to minimise crop damages. PTI UPL MNB