IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several Bengal districts

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal till May 22.

The IMD said that an east-west trough from Punjab to north Bangladesh and favourable wind pattern and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will lead to the enhanced rainfall.

It said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda and North Dinajpur on various days till May 22.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to occur in several districts of south Bengal, including in Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Murshidabad, Nadia and West Burdwan, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over North Dinajpur district of north Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, it said.

Raiganj, the district headquarters of North Dinajpur, recorded 187 mm rainfall, while Canning in south Bengal recorded 53 mm rainfall during the period, the weather office data said. PTI AMR RG