IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana till Aug 14

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in several districts of Telangana over the next four days.

The IMD in its bulletin warned of heavy rainfall from 10.00 hours on Sunday to 08.30 hours on August 14.

It also warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state from 10.00 hours on Sunday till 08.30 hours on August 13.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a post on 'X' said moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in some parts of GHMC between 1 PM–9 PM on Sunday and some areas may see 30–50 mm rainfall.

"Intense storms likely this afternoon & evening — Stay Alert!" it further said.

Hyderabad witnessed heavy downpour, causing waterlogging at different places in the city on Saturday night. As per the Telangana Development Planning Society highest rainfall of 95.3 mm was recorded at Nampally.

Heavy rains have been lashing Hyderabad and other parts of the state over the past few days. PTI VVK VVK ADB