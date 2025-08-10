IMD forecasts 'heavy rainfall' in Telangana till Aug 17

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department warned of "heavy rainfall" at isolated places in several Telangana districts till August 17.

In its bulletin, IMD forecast "heavy rain" from Sunday to 8.30 am on August 17. It also warned of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated locations between 8.30 am on August 13 and 8.30 am on August 17.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are also likely at isolated places across the state from 1 pm on Sunday until 8.30 am on August 13, it added.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in a post on 'X', said moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the city until 9 pm on Sunday, with some areas likely to receive 30-50 mm of rainfall.

"Intense storms likely this afternoon and evening—stay alert!" GHMC said.

Hyderabad witnessed heavy downpour on Saturday night, leading to waterlogging at several locations. Amberpet recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 11 cm, followed by Himayatnagar with 10 cm, according to the Telangana daily weather report.

Heavy rains have been lashing Hyderabad and other parts of the state over the past few days. PTI VVK VVK SSK