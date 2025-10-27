IMD forecasts heavy rains in Telangana; CM directs officials to ensure smooth crop procurement

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Telangana over the next two days.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and other districts from 13.00 hours on October 28 to 08.30 hours on October 29.

It further said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem and several other districts from 08.30 hours on October 29 to 08.30 hours on October 30.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated locations in various districts till 08.30 hours on October 30.

In view of the forecast, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the procurement of paddy, cotton and maize is carried out without inconvenience or loss to farmers, a release said.

The chief minister also directed Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to hold a video conference with district collectors and other senior officials to review preparedness, the release added.

Meanwhile, the IMD said cyclonic storm 'Montha' is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

The weather system is expected to cross the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 110 kmph, the IMD added. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH