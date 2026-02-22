IMD forecasts light rain in south Bengal after long dry spell

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) The IMD forecast light to moderate rain in some south Bengal districts on Wednesday, after a long dry spell since October.

Minimum temperatures across all the southern districts will rise by two degrees Celsius over the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur on Wednesday in the south Bengal districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram.

Light rain is also likely on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, it said.

The hill town of Darjeeling was the coldest in West Bengal on Sunday at 7.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, it added.