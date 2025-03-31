IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms in Odisha in next four days

Bhubaneswar, Mar 31 (PTI) The people in Odisha are likely to get respite from prevailing hot weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorms and light rainfall in several districts during the next four days.

Manorama Mohanty, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said thunderstorms with light rain and lightning with gusty wind of speed 30-40 kmph would occur at some places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Angul on Tuesday.

The weather office has issued a ‘yellow alert’ (be aware) for these districts.

Yellow alert denotes “be aware” in the colour codes of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Similar weather conditions would continue to prevail in several places of Odisha till April 4.

On Monday, seven places in the state witnessed a maximum temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius. Jharsuguda was the hottest place at 42 degrees Celsius while Bolangir recorded a temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 42.1 degrees Celsius at Boudh.

The other places that recorded above 40 degrees Celsius are Titlagarh (41), Sambalpur & Sundargarh (40.6), and Bhawanipatna (40.2). PTI BBM NN