IMD forecasts moderate rain in Odisha on Oct 23 and 24

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) With the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a well-marked system on Saturday, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in certain parts of Odisha on October 23 and 24, the last two days of Durga Puja.

Advertisment

The low pressure area formed over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal became a well-marked low pressure and the system is likely to intensify further into a depression around October 22 (Sunday), the IMD said in a bulletin.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards initially till October 22 morning and then gradually recurve north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh coast," the bulletin said, adding that under the influence of low pressure area and its further intensification, squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 65kmph is likely on October 22 over the deep sea area of west-central Bay of Bengal and up to 70 kmph on October 23 and 24 over west central adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

It also forecast squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-65 kmph along and off Odisha coast from October 24.

Advertisment

The IMD cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea and return to the coast by October 22 as the sea condition will be rough.

Umakshankar Das, senior scientist at the meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar, said there was no warning of heavy rain, but several places in the state may receive light to moderate rain or thundershower under its impact on October 23 and 24.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri on October 23, the Met office said. PTI AAM AAM MNB