IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains in Goa, issues red alert for two days

Panaji, Jun 8 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in Goa over the next two days, an official said.

According to the IMD, monsoon has been active over the coastal state in the last 24 hours.

Many places witnessed moderate rainfall, and very heavy showers lashed some parts of Goa, the department said.

The IMD has issued a red alert for June 9 and June 10, forecasting that moderate to heavy rainfall was very likely over North and South Goa districts, the official said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy showers at isolated places, he said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for June 11 and 12, it was stated.

According to the MeT, visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall causing traffic congestion.

There could be water logging and the uprooting of trees may affect the power supply, it said.

The department has also warned about the possibility of flash floods due to intense spells of rain. PTI RPS ARU