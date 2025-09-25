IMD forecasts rain in south Bengal for 7 days, Durga Puja festival likely to be wet

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places in the southern part of West Bengal over the next seven days, owing to a low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, raising apprehension about a wet Durga Puja festival that commences on September 28.

It said that heavy rain is likely to occur in South 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts on September 27.

The low pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression and thereafter cross the south Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The four-day Durga Puja festival will commence on September 28, with the day being celebrated as 'Maha Shasti'.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Sunday along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coast as the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough owing to the weather conditions. PTI AMR NN