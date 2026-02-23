IMD forecasts rain in south-east Jharkhand on Tuesday

Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) The IMD forecast light to moderate rain in some parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday, an official said.

The weather office said light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph and thunderstorms is likely in south-eastern districts, including Bokaro, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures across the state are likely to rise by two degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

Gumla was the coldest place in the state on Monday at 12 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, it added.