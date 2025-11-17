IMD forecasts shallow to moderate fog in Bengal districts from Wednesday

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Shallow to moderate fog will prevail over all the districts of West Bengal in the morning hours from November 19 to 21, reducing visibility, even as the minimum temperature will rise by two to three degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Dry weather will prevail across the state over the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

It said that shallow to moderate fog, reducing visibility from less than one kilometre to 200 metres, is likely to prevail in the morning hours at a few places in West Bengal from November 19 to 21.

The IMD said there will be a gradual rise in the minimum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius during the next four days and thereafter, no large change will occur in the subsequent three days over all the districts of West Bengal.

Darjeeling recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 7.8 degrees Celsius, while another Himalayan town Kalimpong, recorded 13 degrees Celsius on Monday, it said.

Purulia was the coldest in the state's plains at 14 degrees Celsius, followed by Bankura and Sriniketan at 14.4 degrees Celsius each, the Met data said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal, it said. PTI AMR ACD