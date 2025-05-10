IMD forecasts Thunderstorms for parts of Andhra from May 10 to 14

Amaravati, May 10 (PTI) Thunderstorms with gusty winds up to the speeds of 60 km per hour is expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 10 to 14. IMD said on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorms at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, a release said.

According to the Met Department, there would be no big change in maximum temperature for about seven days.

Meanwhile, the north – south trough from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar now runs from Marathwada to Gulf of Mannar across interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, the release said.

The trough in westerlies from east Uttar Pradesh to southeast Telangana across east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha between 9.4 km and 12.6 km above mean sea level persists, said the Met Department.

Further, the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around 13th May.

While lower tropospheric southwesterly and southerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the Met Department added. PTI STH ADB