Amaravati, May 29 (PTI) The IMD on Thursday predicted thunderstorms to occur in parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days from May 29 to 31.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 50 km per hour, in isolated places of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, India Meteorological Department said in a press release. PTI STH ADB