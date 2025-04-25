IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Bengal, temperatures to come down from Saturday

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of West Bengal are likely to subside from Saturday, with moderate to severe thunderstorms expected to follow, bringing down temperatures.

According to the IMD, dry westerly to north-westerly winds will continue till Saturday.

The wind pattern is likely to change from Saturday afternoon, and due to favourable wind conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, moderate to severe thunderstorms are likely to commence over some districts, it added.

It added that day temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over South Bengal and Malda district until Saturday, following which the mercury is likely to come down because of the thunderstorms at several places, the IMD said. PTI AMR MNB