IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Bengal till Mar 23

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast thunderstorms, along with lightning and strong surface wind, in some districts of West Bengal till March 23.

Thunderstorms with gusty wind, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at a few places in Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad districts, it said.

The other districts in West Bengal are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty wind till Sunday.

Kolkata is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty wind, till Sunday morning, the IMD said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is three notches below normal, according to Met office data. PTI AMR ACD