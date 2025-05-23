IMD forecasts thunderstorms, rainfall in Jharkhand over next few days

Ranchi, May 23 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and widespread rainfall across Jharkhand over the next few days.

According to the weather office, below-normal maximum temperatures ranging from 31 to 37 degrees Celsius are likely to continue till May 29.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely to take place across the state. Light to moderate rain, along with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is also expected. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely during this week," said Abhishek Anand, a scientist at the Meteorological Centre here.

The IMD also predicted "cumulatively large excess rainfall" from May 30 to June 5.

"Thunderstorms with surface wind of 40-50 km per hour accompanied by rain are likely to occur at a few places over Chatra, Garhwa, Gumla, Hazaribag, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu and Ranchi on Friday. An orange alert of thunderstorms and winds with maximum speed up to 60 kmph was issued for southern, central and north-east parts of the state," Anand said.

Adverse weather conditions have already taken a toll this month, with several fatalities and injuries reported due to lightning strikes — among the victims was a 46-year-old CRPF officer. PTI NAM MNB