IMD forecasts widespread rain across Arunachal from Saturday

Itanagar, Sep 12 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday.

According to a bulletin by the meteorological centre here on Friday, the northeastern state will witness heavy rain in parts of West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Papum Pare and Changlang districts on September 13, while moderate to light rain is expected in other areas.

According to weather officials, rainfall activity is expected to intensify on Sunday, with warnings of very heavy rain in Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw and Changlang.

Districts such as East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kra Daadi and Tirap are also likely to experience heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, they added.

The wet spell will continue on Monday, with alerts issued for heavy to very heavy rain in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Papum Pare, Pakke Kessang, West Siang, Lower Siang and Namsai districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to affect several other districts, keeping weather conditions unsettled.

Even on Tuesday, fairly widespread to widespread rain will persist across the state, Met officials added. PTI UPL UPL MNB