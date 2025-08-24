IMD forecasts widespread rain in Arunachal till Aug 28

Itanagar, Aug 24 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh till August 28.

The IMD, in a bulletin released on Sunday, said that rainfall will occur in Tawang, West Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, and East Kameng districts on Sunday.

It issued a 'yellow alert' (be aware) for the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Siang, and Changlang, where thunderstorms with heavy rain were expected.

Residents in these districts were advised to remain cautious against possible localised flooding, waterlogging, and landslides.

The Met department said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall was likely in the central and eastern districts on Monday, while most districts may experience isolated to reduced rainfall on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, conditions are likely to stabilise further, with most districts experiencing dry weather.

However, on Thursday, the state, particularly the western and southern regions, including the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang, and Longding, may witness rainfall with thunderstorms.

The IMD advised the district administrations and the public to remain alert, especially in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flash floods. Farmers were also asked to plan agricultural activities accordingly.