IMD forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms in Arunachal from Monday

Itanagar, Oct 5 (PTI) The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh from Monday, with Tawang and West Kameng likely to experience very heavy precipitation.

According to a bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre here, thunderstorms and very heavy rainfall ranging between 12-20 cm are likely to occur at isolated places in Tawang over the next 24 hours, while West Kameng is expected to experience heavy rainfall between 6-11 cm.

The IMD cautioned that the downpour could lead to temporary traffic disruption, poor visibility, and possible landslides or flash floods in hilly and low-lying areas.

The forecast for Monday indicates that rainfall activity will persist, with scattered to fairly widespread rain likely in central and eastern districts, including Papum Pare, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri and East Siang.

On Tuesday, rainfall is expected to remain moderate, confined mainly to parts of Papum Pare, East Kameng, and Changlang, while the western and central districts may see scattered rain and thundershowers, the bulletin said.

The intensity of rain could increase slightly on Wednesday over East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and West Kameng, where thunderstorms with lightning are forecast.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the northeastern state on Sunday, including West Siang, East Siang, Dibang Valley, and Papum Pare.

The IMD has urged farmers to postpone sowing activities, and use mulching materials to reduce soil erosion and seed displacement.