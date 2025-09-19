IMD forecasts widespread rainfall across Arunachal till Sep 23

Itanagar, Sep 19 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, with several districts likely to witness thunderstorms and moderate to heavy showers, till September 23.

According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here, scattered rainfall and thundershowers may be witnessed in most parts of the state during the period.

The IMD sounded a 'yellow' alert (be aware) for several districts on Friday, cautioning of thunderstorms with heavy rain at isolated locations. Districts placed under the advisory included West Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, West Siang, Lepa Rada, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Changlang, Tirap and Longding.

The weather office urged residents in these areas to remain alert for localised flooding, landslides, and disruption of surface communication during intense spells of rain.

On Saturday, districts in the central and foothill regions, including Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, and East and West Kameng, are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, while showers may intensify in pockets of the Siang belt and the eastern districts.

On Sunday, rainfall is likely to become fairly widespread, covering larger portions of the state.

Places such as Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Changlang, Namsai, and Dibang Valley may receive significant rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms at a few locations. The IMD noted that localised heavy rain cannot be ruled out, especially in the eastern and central districts.

The wet spell is expected to continue into Monday, with widespread rain and thunderstorm activity projected for southern and eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Changlang, Tirap, Longding, and adjoining areas may receive heavier spells, while intermittent showers are likely over central and western districts, the bulletin said.

By September 23, rainfall distribution may become more uneven, though isolated to scattered showers will persist across the state.

Foothill districts, along with parts of eastern Arunachal Pradesh, are expected to remain wetter compared to the western highlands. PTI UPL UPL ACD