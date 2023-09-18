IMD forecasts widespread rainfall in Odisha over next four days

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (PTI) With the formation of a cyclonic circulation and existence of a monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast widespread rainfall activity over some districts of Odisha during the next four days.

It also predicted that thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over 22 districts during the next 24 hours. The IMD issued Yellow Warning (be updated) for the next two days and Orange Warning for another two days thereafter.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD regional centre said, "A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood during the next 48 hours." In its forecast till 8.30am of Tuesday, the IMD issued Yellow Warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput, it said.

From 8.30am on Tuesday till 8.30am on Wednesday, the IMD forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

It also forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Sundargarh and Deogarh.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, the state received an average rainfall of 3.6 mm with the highest of 125.4 mm being recorded in Sundergarh followed by 50.4 mm in Berhampur of Ganjam district and 50 mm at Chilika in Khurda district. PTI AAM AAM MNB