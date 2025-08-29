IMD issues alert for heavy rain, rough sea in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Aug 29 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has issued a heavy rain warning in the archipelago, due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify from Friday evening, officials said.

Local port warnings have been issued in the wake of the weather system, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall till September 1, they said.

"We have also issued public advisories as per IMD's instructions, and tourists and daily commuters have been asked to stay away from the sea for their safety," said a senior official at the Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS), Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The local administration has asked fishermen, adventure sports operators, ships, small boats and trawlers not to venture into the sea in all three districts – South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman, and Nicobar – till September 1 as a precautionary measure.

"All commuters and tourists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience," an official statement said.

A senior IMD official said thunderstorms with gusty wind (30-40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 29.

"Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places on August 31," he said.

An IMD official said, "The sea condition is likely to be rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Andaman Sea on August 31 and September 1. Thunderstorm with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places on September 1.

"Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands." PTI SN SN RG