IMD issues cold wave warning for 11 Jharkhand districts till Nov 17

Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a coldwave warning for 11 Jharkhand districts, including Ranchi, till November 17.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' (be aware) for 11 districts - Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Ramgarh, Ranchi, and Hazaribag - from 8:30 am on November 14 to 8:30 am on November 17.

The Ranchi IMD Deputy-Director and Weather Scientist Abhishek Anand said, "The 11 districts are likely to experience a dip of 2-3 degree Celsius in minimum temperature, taking the temperature below 10 degree Celsius during the next three days." In the past 24 hours, some districts in north-western parts such as Chatra, Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius, he said.

Khunti was the coldest place in the state at 7 degree Celsius, followed by Daltonganj at 9.3 and Ranchi at 9.4 degree Celsius.

Jamshedpur recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, Lohardaga 9.7 and Chaibasa recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

Dense fog is expected in the early morning hours, affecting visibility in both rural and urban areas of the state, the department said, urging people to remain cautious. PTI RPS RPS RG